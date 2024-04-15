Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas to hold 50th National Writers’ Congress on April 27

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The 50th National Writers' Congress will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 9 am to 5 pm, at the Gimenez Gallery, University of the Philippines Diliman

The Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas (UMPIL) or the Writers’ Union of the Philippines, the largest group of creative writers in the country, will hold its 50th National Writers’ Congress on Saturday, April 27, from 9 am to 5 pm, at the Gimenez Gallery, University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City.

The Congress is part of the celebration of National Literature Month, with the theme Ang Manunulat bilang Aktibista ng Kapayapaan (The Writer as Peace Activist).

Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Professor Miriam Coronel-Ferrer will deliver the keynote lecture of the Congress. She will discuss the theme based on her active involvement as a peace negotiator.

The first part of the Congress will feature the UMPILAN Writers’ Forum. Diandra Ditma A. Macarambon will moderate the first forum, Pagtatala ng Digmaan (Chronicling War), featuring Gutierrez Mangansakan ll and Jim Meer Libiran. The second forum, Muling-Pagharaya sa Kapayapaan (Reimagining Peace), featuring Maria Lourdes Jacob and Rodolfo Vera, will be moderated by Clarissa V. Militante.

The highlight of the Congress is the awarding ceremonies of the 2024 Gawad Pambansang Alagad ni Balagtas, a lifetime achievement award for Filipino writers; the 2024 Gawad Paz Marquez Benitez, a lifetime achievement award for teachers of Philippine literature; and the 2024 Gawad Pedro Bucaneg, an award given to a literary-cultural group with significant contribution in promoting Philippine literature and culture.

The 2024 Gawad Pambansang Alagad ni Balagtas awardees are:

ANTONIO A. AGUILAR JR. (Hiligaynon Poetry and Fiction)

GENE ALCANTARA (Essay and Translation)

MARIA FELISA H. BATACAN (Fiction in English)

JIM CHIU HUNG (Chinese Poetry and Essay)

APOLONIO B. CHUA (Criticism in Filipino)

FATIMA LIM-WILSON (Poetry in English)

MA. CECILIA LOCSIN-NAVA (Literary History and Translation)

JIMMUEL C. NAVAL (Fiction in Filipino)

FELICE PRUDENTE STA. MARIA (Essay in English)

The 2024 Gawad Paz Marquez Benitez awardee is JERRY C. RESPETO of the Ateneo de Manila University.

The 2024 Gawad Pedro Bucaneg will be given to THE WRITER’S BLOC INC., an independent organization of established and aspiring playwrights that seeks to create a fresh vision and define new perspectives in contemporary Philippine drama.

The 50th National Writers’ Congress is supported by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the College of Arts and Letters of the University of the Philippines Diliman, the Ignacio B. Gimenez Foundation, the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc., and the Philippine Soong Ching Ling Foundation. Artist Manuel D. Baldemor designed and donated the Gawad Balagtas trophies.

The 50th National Writers’ Congress welcomes all UMPIL members, potential members, literature teachers, students, and enthusiasts. Please register using this Google form: bit.ly/UMPIL50th. Your participation is greatly anticipated and valued. – Rappler.com