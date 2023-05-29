PUP admits 20,000 for academic year 2023-2024

PRESS RELEASE: Detailed instructions and guidelines regarding enrollment procedures will be provided to successful candidates through subscribed email addresses and announcements via PUP's official Facebook page

This is a press release from the PUP.

The Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) is pleased to announce the release of the results of the College Admission Evaluation (CAEPUP) for Sta. Mesa, Manila (main campus), for the academic year 2023-2024.

A total of 172,608 applications were received across the various branches and satellite campuses of PUP. The Sta. Mesa campus received the bulk of the applications with 82,282. Today, only 20,000 applicants have been admitted and will have an opportunity to pursue their chosen programs for the upcoming academic year.

The top five course choices among the successful applicants include:

Bachelor of Science in Accountancy (BSA) Bachelor of Science in Psychology (BSPSY) Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering (BSCE) Bachelor of Science in Biology (BSBIO) Bachelor of Science in Architecture (BSARCH)

It is worth noting that the academic excellence exhibited by our students has been recognized in previous licensure examinations. Recently, PUP produced two top notchers in the April 2023 Civil Engineering Licensure Exam and six top notchers in the April 2023 Electronics Technicians Licensure Exam, among other licensure examinations where PUP graduates have consistently secured top places.

These outstanding achievements reflect the commitment of PUP to providing quality education that equips students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their chosen fields.

All CAEPUP passers are advised to promptly process their applications based on their respective schedules, which will begin on July 25 until August 23, 2023. CAEPUP results of other branches and satellite campuses are set to be released from May 29 to June 9, 2023.

Detailed instructions and guidelines regarding enrollment procedures will be provided to successful candidates through subscribed email addresses and announcements via PUP’s official Facebook page.

For more details, please contact Angelo G. Acedera, Media Relations Officer, via email at agacedera@pup.edu.ph. – Rappler.com