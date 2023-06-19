MPTC offers scholarship program for Accounting, Education, Engineering, IT courses in partner schools

Aside from the monetary component, scholars can enjoy internship, board review and exam fees assistance, and job opportunities in the MPTC group upon graduation

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the leading mobility infrastructure and solutions provider in the Philippines, kicks off its scholarship program for the academic year 2023-2024.

Together with its subsidiaries – NLEX Corp., MPT South, and Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. – and in partnership with 14 universities, the program aims to provide educational assistance to students from low-income households.

The scholarship grant will provide full tuition, monthly allowance, and miscellaneous benefits for other expenses. Aside from the monetary component, scholars can enjoy internship, board review and exam fees assistance, and job opportunities in the MPTC group upon graduation.

INSPIRING EXCELLENCE AND GIVING BACK. MPTC and its business subsidiaries forged an agreement with 14 representatives from its partner colleges and universities in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The scholarship provides financial assistance and opportunities to students pursuing careers in Accounting, IT, Education, and Engineering.

Opening more roads to success

Through the help of its 3 subsidiaries, the MPTC Group opens more opportunities for deserving students from low-income households to pursue their careers in the fields of Accounting, Engineering, and Education without any financial hindrance. After starting in 2012 with just 3 partner universities at that time, namely Bulacan State University, Holy Angel University, and University of the Philippines, the scholarship has now expanded to partner colleges and universities in Visayas and Mindanao.

“We, in MPTC, solidify our commitment to innovation and excellence by empowering students to pursue their careers and pave their way to success. We believe our nation’s youth will uphold our company’s values in their lives as students and as future professionals,” said MPTC Chief Human Resources Officer Lea Wong.

The 14 partners schools for this academic year are the following: