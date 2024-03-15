Mindanao scholar launches ‘Presidents and Pests, Cosmopolitans and Communists’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Historian and Rappler columnist Dr. Patricio 'Jojo' Abinales brings together essays that place marginal events, pests, politicians, and the country’s backwater at the center of national politics

The following is a press release from Ateneo de Manila University Press.

The UP Lipunang Pangkasaysayan (UP LIKAS) celebrates its 36th anniversary since its establishment in 1971 during Martial Law and its reestablishment in 1988. It is an organization for individuals who have a deep passion for and commitment to the study of history. Its current members and alumni continue to uphold its mission to diligently criticize historical study within and outside the university, for the betterment of Philippine society.

The theme for this celebration is Muhon: Paglikha at Pagpapanday ng Kasaysayan sa Makabagong Panahon. When translated into English, muhon means landmark – a space that symbolizes transitions and changes across time – to cross from one era of the past to a newer and brighter future full of possibilities. UP Likas recognizes that approaches to the study of history must keep up with the societal changes brought about by the ever-evolving age of information and technology. This necessitates providing an inclusive space for various voices to join and be heard in historical discourse.

For this celebration, a renowned alumni and historian Dr. Patricio “Jojo” Abinales will be giving a lecture on chosen chapters of his book, Presidents and Pests, Cosmopolitans and Communists (2023), published by the Ateneo de Manila University Press. The book brings together essays that place marginal events, pests, politicians, and the country’s backwater at the center of national politics. It does so through methodologies learned from idiosyncratic mentors who valued the analytical power of negative comparisons, jocose asides, and wry academic humor.

PRESIDENTS AND PESTS, COSMOPOLITANS AND COMMUNISTS. Photo by Ateneo de Manila University Press

This book launch is titled, Ang Daga, ang Kontrabandista, ang Komunist si Digong: Notes on Mindanao’s Social History, which will be accompanied by a lecture that centers on those who have been widely ignored in Philippine historiography. Through his research, Dr. Abinales suggests a new way of writing Mindanao’s history from the perspective of those pushed to the margins of national history. He will present the problems and questions that those who study history must contend with as they write about history in these modern times. The event will also feature messages from distinguished members of the UP faculty who will share their expertise and experiences with researching Philippine history.

Ang Daga, ang Kontrabandista, ang Komunist si Digong: Notes on Mindanao’s Social History will be on March 22, from 2 pm to 4 pm, at *PH400 Palma Hall, University of the Philippines Diliman.

* The venue may be subject to change.