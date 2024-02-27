RESULTS: February 2024 Technical Evaluation for Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 55 passed the evaluation. Congratulations!

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 55 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineers given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in NCR this February 2024.

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who conducted the Technical Evaluation are Engr. Leandro A. Conti, chairman; Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion, members.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will start on April 5, 2024.

Here is the full list of passers:

