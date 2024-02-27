Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board
Professional Regulation Commission

RESULTS: February 2024 Technical Evaluation for Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineers

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RESULTS: February 2024 Technical Evaluation for Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineers
PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 55 passed the evaluation. Congratulations!

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 55 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineers given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in NCR this February 2024.

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who conducted the Technical Evaluation are Engr. Leandro A. Conti, chairman; Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion, members.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will start on April 5, 2024.

Here is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!

education in the Philippines