UP Alumni Association to host inaugural UPAA President’s Golf Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

With its theme 'Pumapalo Para sa Bayan,' the golf tournament will raise funds for priority projects of the current UP Alumni Association board

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) will host the inaugural UPAA President’s Golf Cup on Thursday, December 14, at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila.

According to UPAA President and UP Alumni Regent Robert Lester Aranton, this golf tournament is a unique opportunity for UP alumni and friends to come together for a day of fun and camaraderie, while supporting a worthy cause.

Tournament fee is P8,000 inclusive of green fee, cart sharing, food, and raffle prizes. The proceeds from the tournament will help the UPAA achieve its goal of providing more opportunities for UP graduates to succeed in their careers and contribute to the betterment of the country.

With its theme “Pumapalo Para sa Bayan,” this golf tournament is among the fundraising events of the current UPAA Board of Directors to support its priority projects under its flagship program 4Es CONNECT.

4Es stands for Experiential Education towards Employment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, which will be achieved through CONNECT:

C – Collaboration and Networking

O – Organizing Job Fairs and Recruitment Events

N – Nurturing through Mentorship Programs

N – Nurturing Skills Development and Training Programs

E – Establishing Industry Partnerships

C – Cultivating Entrepreneurship Support

T – Transformative Advocacy and Policy Recommendations.

Among the specific projects under the 4Es CONNECT which this tournament shall fund include:

Relaunching the UPAA Website

Reviving the Botika ng Alumni

Creating internship and job search platforms

Invigorating existing scholarship programs.

There are companies which already signified their support for the UPAA President’s Golf Cup, recognizing the alignment of the UPAA’s programs with their respective corporate social responsibility (CSR) advocacies.

These companies include Manila Water Corporation, More Electric and Power Corporation, Manila Electric Company, Makati Development Corporation, Prime Metro BMD Industrial Services Corporation, and Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines.

Interested participants and sponsors may contact Jenny Obsania/ Elna Divino at 0917-8372098 / 8-82826656 / 02 79106390. – Rappler.com