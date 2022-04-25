American firm’s buyout of Hanjin shipyard a win for Philippine military – DOF

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III says the deal with Cerberus gives the Philippine Navy an 'ideal harbor' facing the West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines – The acquisition of United States-based private equity firm Cerberus Frontier of the former Hanjin shipyard at the Subic Bay Freeport is a “win-win” especially for the military and the private sector, said Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III.

In a statement sent over the weekend, Dominguez said the deal with Cerberus Capital Management gives the Philippine Navy a naval base “with an ideal harbor for its rapidly expanding fleet facing the West Philippine Sea.”

The amount of the deal was not disclosed, but media outlets like Reuters reported that the buyout was worth $300 million.

The Navy first expressed interest in the Hanjin shipyard back in January 2019. It asked government agencies involved in the sale of the shipyard to “include the Navy as part of the equation.”

It was also during that time that some Chinese firms expressed interest in acquiring the troubled South Korean shipyard, amid tensions between China and the Philippines over the West Philippine Sea.

Having a deep-sea harbor is a core requirement of the Navy, according to former Navy chief Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo. None of the Navy’s current bases have a harbor deep enough to house its largest strategic vessels, which are 2 landing dock ships, 3 offshore patrol vessels, and a corvette. These warships currently dock at commercial ports.

The Hanjin shipyard is “very close” to the Naval Education and Training Command and the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy, making it accessible to Navy personnel.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. described the deal as the biggest public-private partnership between the Philippines and the US.

“There are like two months left for the Duterte administration. There is no better finale to all the work done to strengthen the ties with the US than to see the ink on the paper of the biggest public-private partnership in the 75-year history of Philippine-US relations,” Locsin said.

Meanwhile, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said the deal will forge a “stronger alliance founded on deeper friendship and mutual respect” between the two nations.

“I cannot thank everyone enough for your valuable contributions, knowing that it had not been easy putting this project together and making it happen. With the conclusion of the agreements, I am hopeful that this project will bear the fruits of our efforts for generations to come,” Romualdez said.

The discussions on the acquisition of the former Hanjin shipyard by Cerberus Frontier began three years ago, according to the ambassador.

In 2019, Hanjin filed for voluntary rehabilitation due to $1.3 billion in outstanding loans – $400 million from local lenders Land Bank of the Philippines, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, Metrobank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, and BDO Unibank.

With Cerberus acting as the white knight, the banks exposed to Hanjin’s default would book a profit, while the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, where the shipyard is located, “will get a better tenant” in Cerberus, according to Dominguez. – Rappler.com