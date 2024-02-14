Business
Business Sense: Edamama CEO Bela Gupta D’Souza

Rappler.com

Edamama founder and CEO Bela Gupta D'Souza talks about the joys of being a mom and how her business is helping people navigate parenthood

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, February 14, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Becoming a parent is an exciting milestone.

But it also comes with stress, as new dads and moms may face unanticipated needs and expenses.

Those are what Edamama chief executive officer Bela Gupta D’Souza experienced herself and wanted to resolve through her company. Edamama is a digital platform where parents can have a personalized shopping experience to meet their needs.

In this episode of Business Sense, D’Souza, a mother of three, talks about how she started the company, her outlook on the parenting market, as well as big plans for Edamama in the coming years. – Rappler.com

e-commerce

parenting