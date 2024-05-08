Business Sense: Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera gives Rappler a tour of their office and shares what it's like to lead one of the country's largest e-commerce operators

Bookmark this page to watch the interview on Wednesday, May 8, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – E-commerce, the digital marketplace where transactions occur without physical interaction, continues to reshape the way we shop, sell, and engage with products and services.

In this episode of Business Sense, Lazada Philippines chief executive officer Carlos Barrera shares his thoughts on the latest trends in e-commerce, as well as the potential of artificial intelligence and data analytics in their business.

The 34-year-old CEO also gives Rappler a tour of their headquarters in Bonifacio Global City and shares what he has learned so far in leading one of the Philippines’ largest e-commerce operators. – Rappler.com