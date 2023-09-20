Business Sense: IBPAP’s Jack Madrid on information technology, BPO industry

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines president and CEO Jack Madrid gives the lowdown on the impact of generative AI

MANILA, Philippines – Artificial intelligence (AI) presents both opportunities and threats to the information technology (IT) and business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors.

AI can significantly enhance efficiency and productivity by automating repetitive tasks, and can lead to cost savings and increased competitiveness for companies.

However, the flip side of this automation is the potential for job displacement. This raises concerns about the future employability of workers in the IT and BPO sectors, and the need for reskilling programs to ensure that employees can adapt to evolving job roles.

In this episode of Business Sense, Jack Madrid, president and chief executive officer of the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), talks about the necessary skills amid the rise of AI and the opportunities that emerging tech presents. – Rappler.com