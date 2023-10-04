Business Sense: LinkedIn’s Atul Harkisanka on AI and jobs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LinkedIn head of growth markets and country leader for the Philippines Atul Harkisanka talks about the various opportunities and threats in the jobs market amid the rise of generative AI

MANILA, Philippines – Less than a year ago, the emergence of ChatGPT ushered in a world of possibilities for professionals and companies to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI). It also opened a Pandora’s box of ethical concerns.

Business and employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn recently released a report on the state of AI at work, detailing the various opportunities, threats, and overall changes in the jobs market amid the rise of generative AI.

In this episode of Business Sense, Atul Harkisanka, LinkedIn head of growth markets and country leader for the Philippines, talks about how AI is accelerating significant shifts within the workforce globally, and what changes professionals can expect in their job responsibilities due to AI. – Rappler.com