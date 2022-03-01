By The Numbers: PayMongo’s $31-million Series B funding

Rappler talks to PayMongo chief financial officer Jay Olos about their latest funding round and where the payment gateway is headed

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine fintech startup PayMongo recently secured $31 million in Series B funding.

This is more than double its Series A funding of $12 million, bringing the total to around $45 million, including its seed funding.

So, what should we expect from PayMongo at a time of wider adoption of cashless payments?

Rappler reporters Aika Rey and Ralf Rivas talk to PayMongo chief financial officer Jay Olos about their latest funding round and where the payment gateway is headed.

