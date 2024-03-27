More DALI stores soon? Discount grocery chain gets fresh $25-M investment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – DALI, the hard discount grocery popping up in neighborhoods all over the country, is eyeing further expansion as it received a $25-million investment from growth equity firm Venturi Partners.

According to Venturi, the fresh funds will go towards DALI’s “ambitious expansion plans to fulfill its mission to sell high-quality, affordable groceries of everyday consumption at [the] lowest possible price in its local neighborhood stores.”

Since first opening in the Philippines in 2020, DALI has already grown to more than 250 stores by end-2022. As a discount grocery, it has found success by limiting the products that it sells to just about 400 “core range items” of food and non-food essentials. (READ: LOOK: How hard discount grocery DALI wins over value shoppers)

This isn’t the first time for DALI to attract investors with its disruptive business model. In early 2023, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) also bought $15 million worth of common equity shares in the company that owns DALI. Private equity firms Navegar and Creador, along with other institutional investors and family offices, have also invested in the discount grocery chain.

Venturi’s current investment of $25 million in DALI is bigger than that of the ADB. In a press statement, the Asia-focused equity firm said that it saw “tremendous potential for the company to expand its reach and improve the lives of even more households across the Philippines.”

Aside from Dali, Venturi has also invested in local startup Pickup Coffee, which offers specialty coffee at affordable prices. – Rappler.com