DA approves 440,000 MT sugar imports to 3 handpicked importers

SUGAR. Bureau of Customs officials examine sugar smuggled from Thailand, at the Port of Manila on October 17, 2022.

The Department of Agriculture's memo specifies that the sugar shipments that arrived prior to the order will be part of the import allocation

MANILA, Philippines– The Department of Agriculture (DA) approved the allocation of 440,000 metric tons (MT) of refined sugar to three handpicked companies, including the sugar that already arrived in the country prior to the approval of the import program.

A memorandum dated February 27 by Senior Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban directed Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) Administrator David Alba to clear the release of imported sugar under Sugar Order No. 6.

All Asian Countertrade Inc. was allowed to import 240,000 MT, while Edison Lee Marketing Corp. and S&D Sucden Philippines were allowed to import 100,000 MT each.

The memo also specified that the sugar of All Asian Countertrade Inc. that already arrived in the country last February 9 or prior to the directive will be part of the company’s allocation.

Recall that just last week, Senator Risa Hontiveros raised the alarm of a possible large-scale, state-sanctioned agricultural smuggling.

“Three companies alone – which were handpicked – were given the go signal to import all of the sugar supply needed by the entire country. Isn’t this highly questionable? Isn’t this how cartels are formed? How can this be anything but ‘government-sponsored smuggling?’” Hontiveros said last February 23.

Panganiban earlier admitted that he expedited the import process and selected three “capable” companies, as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who concurrently sits as the agriculture secretary.

Panganiban added that the firms were selected on the condition that they reduce prices of sugar and shoulder the cost of warehousing.

As of March 1, DA price monitoring showed that refined sugar prices ranged from P87 to P110 per kilo. –Rappler.com