GCash to charge fee for linked BPI, UnionBank cash-ins starting October

Starting October 2, 2023, users will be charged a P5 convenience fee for every cash-in transaction using these two banks ‘due to increasing costs’

MANILA, Philippines – GCash users have less than two months to cash-in for free through their linked Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and UnionBank accounts.

Starting October 2, 2023, users will be charged a P5 convenience fee for every cash-in transaction using these two banks “due to increasing costs,” according to an advisory. Prior to this, cash-in transactions from these GCash linked bank accounts were free for any amount.

The P5 convenience fee, however, is still more affordable than the service fees that other banks charge for cash-in transactions, which can range from P10 to P25.

BPI users can also add funds to their GCash wallet using the funds transfer option on their BPI mobile app, although this comes with a P25 convenience fee.

UnionBank told Rappler that users can still transfer funds to GCash for free through the UnionBank online app. For a limited time until November 11, 2023, they can use InstaPay to transfer money up to P1,000 per transaction for free. They can also use PESONet to transfer funds for free, although the transaction would be subject to PESONet’s crediting lead time guidelines.

Users with other preferred banks can also cash-in through their bank’s website or app using InstaPay, subject to service fees. Meanwhile, cashing in via PayPal remains free of charge. – Rappler.com