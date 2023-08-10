Philippine economic growth slows to 4.3% in Q2 2023, missing expectations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippines' gross domestic product growth for the second quarter of 2023 is significantly below the 6% projected by analysts

MANILA, Philippines – Economic growth slowed in the April-June period amid inflation remaining above target and government underspending.

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday, August 10, announced that gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.3% in the second quarter, slower than the 6.4% posted in the first quarter and the 7.5% registered in the same period a year ago.

The latest figure is significantly below the 6% projected by analysts in a BusinessWorld poll.

The slower growth comes in an environment of high inflation and elevated interest rates. Year-to-date, inflation is at 6.8%, still above the government’s target range of 2% to 4%.

The government is aiming for GDP to grow by 6% to 7% in 2023, and 6.5% to 8% for 2024 to 2028.

For the first half of 2023, GDP growth is at 5.3%.

“To achieve the target growth rate of 6% to 7% for the year, the country’s GDP needs to grow by at least 6.6% in the second half of 2023. Notwithstanding the challenges, we believe this is still attainable,” said National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan on Thursday.

Government spending is an important component of GDP, the total monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country’s borders in a specific time period, yet agencies have been slow in using funds.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier said agencies’ budgets were increased significantly, but underspending remains an issue. Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman already told agencies to avoid underspending, given the country’s limited fiscal space.

The government missed its P2.6-trillion expenditure program by 6.6%, while spending inched up by just 0.4% to P2.41 trillion from January to June, according to data from the Bureau of the Treasury. – Rappler.com