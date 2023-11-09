Philippine economy picks up, growing by 5.9% in Q3 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For January-September 2023, gross domestic product growth is at 5.5%, remaining below the government's full-year target of 6% to 7%

MANILA, Philippines – The economy grew by a higher-than-expected 5.9% in the third quarter despite elevated prices of goods, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Thursday, November 9.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rebounded in the third quarter from the disappointing 4.3% recorded in the second quarter.

Analysts polled by BusinessWorld estimated third quarter growth would hit 4.9%.

For January-September 2023, GDP growth is at 5.5%, remaining below the government’s full-year target of 6% to 7%. Multilateral lenders and experts expect the government to miss the target.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has aggressively hiked interest rates to restrain scorching inflation. The consequence, however, is a slowdown in economic growth. Average inflation for the year is at 6.4%, so far, still much higher than the target range of 2% to 4%.

