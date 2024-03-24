Heads up, Citi customers: How the UnionBank account migration affects you

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As part of the systems migration, most of UnionBank's services will be temporarily offline until March 25, 9:00 am

MANILA, Philippines – After acquiring Citi’s consumer business in 2022, UnionBank is now migrating Citi-branded accounts to its systems.

To allow the migration activities, UnionBank’s systems will be down from Saturday, March 23, at 4 pm until Monday, March 25, at 9 am. The UnionBank app and website, UnionBank ATM and cash acceptance machines, and ATM and debit card transactions, including schedules funds transfers and bills payments, will be unavailable during this period. UnionBank credit card transactions, meanwhile, will remain available.

Here’s what Citi customers need to know as their accounts are migrated to UnionBank.

What changes

Once the full systems integration is completed towards the end of the first quarter of 2024, the Citibank online website and Citi mobile app will be deactivated. You will need to create a profile on UnionBank Online.

As announced in October 2023, UnionBank intends for its acquired Citi credit card customer base to gradually shift to UnionBank-branded credit cards. There is no deadline yet for Citi customers to switch cards, but UnionBank president and chief executive officer Edwin Bautista said back in 2023 that the “absolute drop date” might be the end of the first quarter of 2024.

In the meantime, you can continue using your Citi credit card even after the account migration is complete. You will be notified through email and SMS once your replacement UnionBank credit card is ready for delivery.

Holders of Citi debit cards will also receive new UnionBank debit cards after the systems migration is complete, which may be delivered two to four weeks after accounts are migrated. Both your deposit account number and debit card number will have changes.

After the migration is completed, you may redeem your points, miles, and rebates through the UnionBank Online app.

Starting March 22, there will also be a change to the biller name to be used for Citi credit card and Citi personal loan payments.

What remains the same

You may continue to use your Citi-branded credit and debit card until they are replaced with UnionBank cards after the systems migration.

All your Citi account and credit card details will remain the same once they’re migrated to UnionBank. Your card number, expiration date, and security code or CVV will be unchanged.

Your Citi account’s unused points, miles, and rebates will also be transferred as is to UnionBank’s system and will also never expire.

Like Citi, UnionBank will also continue to waive annual fees. Other credit card fees and charges will also remain the same.

Read the full FAQs here. – Rappler.com