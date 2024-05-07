Business
Business
Philippine inflation rate

Inflation rises anew to 3.8% in April 2024 as El Niño destroys crops

Ralf Rivas

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Inflation rises anew to 3.8% in April 2024 as El Niño destroys crops

AGRICULTURAL DAMAGE. A drone view of damaged rice fields with dry and cracked soil amid extreme heat in Candaba, Pampanga, April 30, 2024.

Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

This marks the third straight month of increasing inflation

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ inflation rate rose for the third consecutive month in April amid soaring rice prices, El Niño damaging crops, and the peso’s depreciation against the dollar.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Tuesday, May 7, reported that the inflation rate in April inched up to 3.8%, which is slightly higher than the 3.7% recorded last March.

It remains within the government’s target band of 2% to 4%.

Year-to-date, average inflation stands at 3.4%.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier projected April inflation would settle within the 3.5% to 4.3% range. A BusinessWorld poll of 16 economists yielded a median estimate of 4.1%.

Some areas in the country have declared a state of calamity due to the destruction caused by prolonged dry weather conditions and declining water sources. – Rappler.com

Must Read

[In This Economy] El Niño-nomics: How intense heat is drying up the Philippine economy

[In This Economy] El Niño-nomics: How intense heat is drying up the Philippine economy

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

author

Ralf Rivas

A sociologist by heart, a journalist by profession. Ralf is Rappler's business reporter, covering macroeconomy, government finance, companies, and agriculture.
More from Ralf Rivas

Philippine economy