PH inflation inches down to 8.6% in February 2023 but Metro Manila rate up

The National Capital Region differs from the national trend, posting a slightly higher inflation rate of 8.7% in February from 8.6% in January

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ inflation rate slightly eased to 8.6% in February, but in Metro Manila alone, prices accelerated at a faster pace during the month.

The latest national figure reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday, March 7, is marginally lower than the surprise 8.7% print last January.

A year ago or in February 2022, inflation was just at 3%.

The National Capital Region (NCR) differed from the national trend, posting a slightly higher inflation rate of 8.7% last February from 8.6% in January.

In contrast, areas outside NCR saw a lower inflation rate of 8.5% in February from 8.7% in January.

The Philippines’ inflation rate is the highest so far in Southeast Asia for February. Its neighbors Indonesia and Vietnam saw much lower February figures of 5.5% and 4.3%, respectively.

Other countries in Southeast Asia have yet to report figures for the month.

Inflation remaining elevated in the Philippines despite the central bank aggressively hiking rates has illustrated that monetary policy has done its part in addressing price shocks and needs a follow-through from other government agencies.

In February, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hiked interest rates to 6%, the highest since 2008, as it anticipated that inflation would average at 6.1% for the entire 2023 – significantly higher than its initial outlook of 4.5%.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com