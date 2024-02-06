Business
Business
Philippine inflation rate

Inflation drops further to 2.8% in January 2024

Ralf Rivas

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Inflation drops further to 2.8% in January 2024

RICE. Dealers display varieties of rice at the Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila, on August 10, 2023.

Rappler

The latest figure is lower than the 3.9% posted in December 2023, and the 8.7% recorded in January 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Prices of goods accelerated at a slower pace for the fourth straight month in January, as food prices continued to stabilize.

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday, February 6, reported that the inflation rate in January eased further to 2.8%, which is well within the government’s target range of 2% to 4%.

The latest figure is lower than the 3.9% posted in December 2023, and the 8.7% recorded in January 2023.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa said in a briefing on Tuesday that the slowdown was driven by food and non-alcoholic beverages (from 5.4% in December 2023 to 3.5% in January 2024); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (from 1.5% to 0.7%); and transport (from 0.4% to -0.3%).

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier projected that lower prices of vegetables and sugar would contribute to downward price pressures. But it had said that higher prices of rice, meat, fruits, and fish, along with increased petroleum prices as well as electricity and water rates, could drive up inflation.

On Tuesday, gasoline and diesel prices went up for the fifth straight week. Gasoline increased by P0.75 per liter and diesel by P1.50 per liter.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

author

Ralf Rivas

A sociologist by heart, a journalist by profession. Ralf is Rappler's business reporter, covering macroeconomy, government finance, companies, and agriculture.
More from Ralf Rivas

Philippine economy