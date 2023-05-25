Yellen maintains early June as US debt ceiling deadline

TESTIMONY. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a US House hearing on the Annual Report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 12, 2022.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says it is hard to be precise about exactly which day the US government will run short of funds, but adds that she will try to increase the level of precision on a date

WASHINGTON, USA – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, May 24, maintained early June as a debt ceiling default deadline and said she will update Congress shortly about government finances.

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal forum, Yellen said it was hard to be precise about exactly which day the US government will run short of funds, but added that she will try to increase the level of precision on a date, based on incoming government receipts.

Some private forecasters, including Goldman Sachs and Moody’s Analytics, have estimated that a default could come a few days after June 1, between June 6 and June 9.

Yellen reiterated on Monday, May 22, she expects to be able to pay the US government’s bills only until June 1 without a debt limit increase, leaving just over a week for White House negotiators and congressional Republicans to reach a compromise and see the deal approved by Congress.

Yellen said that she thought a deal that wins bipartisan support could be achieved, adding that President Joe Biden’s negotiators have offered proposals that would reduce deficits by $1 trillion over 10 years, but did not specify how this would be achieved. Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget request offered about $3 trillion in deficit reduction over a decade through tax increases in excess of major spending increases.

But Yellen said that the Treasury and Biden will face “very tough choices” if Congress doesn’t act to raise the debt ceiling.

“There will be some obligations we will be unable to pay,” she said.

The treasury secretary said payment prioritization is not operationally feasible for the government. “We simply have to raise the debt ceiling,” she said.

There is some stress in financial markets over the debt ceiling, with some Treasury bills coming due in early to mid-June trading at higher interest rates, Yellen said, adding that this will likely increase as the early June deadline draws closer. – Rappler.com