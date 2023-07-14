LTO launches e-driver’s license

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The electronic driver's license comes with the same privileges and responsibilities as a physical one. Here's how you can access it.

MANILA, Philippines – After grappling with a shortage of plastic driver’s license cards, the Land Transportation Office is now issuing electronic driver’s licenses (eDL).

Some holders of valid driver’s licenses may already access their eDL, although the full guidelines surrounding the eDL are still set to take effect by July 25.

Here’s how you can access it:

Create an LTMS portal account here. Sign in using your registered email or Client ID, and password. Click “DIGITAL ID” to view your license.

The eDL should only be accessed through the LTMS portal account as photographs or screenshots will not be accepted. The eDL will contain an assigned QR code and barcode that law enforcers can scan for verification.

LTO officer-in-charge Assistant Secretary Hector Villacorta said that the eDL is a “valid, secure, and an alternative form of authorization for persons operating motor vehicles.”

The eDL has been in the works since 2020, supposedly for the planned e-gov “super app” being developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology. (READ: From plastic to paper to app: LTO to issue digital driver’s license)

Those using their eDLs have the same privileges and responsibilities as holders of physical driver’s licenses. The eDL will also serve as a valid form of authorization and identification recognized by LTO enforcers.

Apprehended motorists may present their eDL through the LTMS portal account. Those who fail to do so will be charged with a failure to carry a driver’s license. Apprehended motorists will also be issued electronic temporary operator’s permits, which will be valid for 72 hours. Motorists must settle their violations within this period, or else their temporary permits will expire.

The LTO may also suspend an eDL holder’s LTMS account should a motorist have an existing or unsettled violation. Screenshots of the eDL will not be accepted.

There are no additional fees for the issuance or access to the eDL. – Rappler.com