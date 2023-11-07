LIST: New Lalamove delivery locations in Northern Luzon, Bicol

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Courier service Lalamove started offering same-day delivery services in more provinces in Luzon on Monday, November 6.
The newly added delivery locations are:
Northern Luzon
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Abra
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Benguet
- Ifugao
- Mountain Province
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
Bicol
- Albay
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Sorsogon
Customers may use the following delivery vehicles for their courier needs:
- Large truck (10-wheel) – 12,000 kg
- Large truck (6-wheel FWD) – 7,000 kg
- Large truck (6-wheel) – 3,000 kg
- Medium truck (Aluminum/FB) – 2,000 kg
- Small truck (FB/Van) – 1,000 kg
- Pickup – 800 kg
- MPV – 600 kg
- MPV – 300 kg
- Sedan – 200 kg
- Motorcycle
Note that the delivery fee does not include toll, parking fees, and other miscellaneous fees that must be covered by the customer.
Prior to this, Lalamove operated in Metro Manila, parts of Southern Luzon and Central Luzon, Metro Cebu, and parts of Cebu province.
Lalamove was founded in Hong Kong in 2013 and has since expanded to 11 markets across Asia and Latin America. – Rappler.com
