LIST: New Lalamove delivery locations in Northern Luzon, Bicol

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lalamove expands to a dozen provinces in Northern Luzon and four provinces in Bicol

MANILA, Philippines – Courier service Lalamove started offering same-day delivery services in more provinces in Luzon on Monday, November 6.

The newly added delivery locations are:

Northern Luzon

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Benguet

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Bicol

Albay

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Sorsogon

Customers may use the following delivery vehicles for their courier needs:

Large truck (10-wheel) – 12,000 kg

Large truck (6-wheel FWD) – 7,000 kg

Large truck (6-wheel) – 3,000 kg

Medium truck (Aluminum/FB) – 2,000 kg

Small truck (FB/Van) – 1,000 kg

Pickup – 800 kg

MPV – 600 kg

MPV – 300 kg

Sedan – 200 kg

Motorcycle

Note that the delivery fee does not include toll, parking fees, and other miscellaneous fees that must be covered by the customer.

Prior to this, Lalamove operated in Metro Manila, parts of Southern Luzon and Central Luzon, Metro Cebu, and parts of Cebu province.

Lalamove was founded in Hong Kong in 2013 and has since expanded to 11 markets across Asia and Latin America. – Rappler.com