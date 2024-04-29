LIST: Megaworld malls with electric vehicle charging stations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Megaworld's malls get accredited by the Department of Energy for following requirements and regulations for electric vehicle charging stations. Here's a list of where their charging stations are.

MANILA, Philippines – Property developer Megaworld Corporation is ramping up its installation of electric vehicle charging stations in its malls, as more people opt for e-vehicles.

Megaworld recently received accreditation from the Department of Energy for its sustainability project called “Park. Charge. Drive.” This means that the company follows government requirements and regulations for electric vehicle charging stations.

“This project successfully served 1,135 electric vehicles, saving an estimated amount of P150,000 worth of fuel by providing 20,000 kilowatt hours of consumption electricity in its first few months, proving that there is a widespread community that uses e-vehicles as a mode of transportation,” Megaworld said in a news release on Monday, April 29.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE. An electric vehicle charging station in the parking lot of Uptown Mall in Bonifacio Global City. Photo from Megaworld Corporation

Currently, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls has charging stations at the following properties:

Eastwood Mall – 1st level basement parking

Forbes Town – 1st level basement parking

Uptown Mall – 2nd level basement parking

Uptown Parade – ground level open parking

Arcovia City – open parking near showroom

The following properties will soon have charging stations:

McKinley Hill

Lucky Chinatown

Iloilo Festive Walk

– Rappler.com