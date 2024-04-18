Marcos one of TIME’s most influential | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

TIME Magazine names Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. one of the 100 most influential people of 2024.

The Justice department says one of Arnie Teves’ sons allegedly bribed a member of Timor Leste’s Criminal Investigation Police in exchange for special treatment while in detention.

The Philippines says China should ‘reflect upon its own actions in the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea’, calling it ‘the source of tension’ in the region.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructs the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and local governments not to penalize e-bicycles and e-tricycles plying national roads in Metro Manila.

Britain’s Prince William returns to public duties for the first time since his wife Kate revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer. — Rappler.com