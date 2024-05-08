LIST: NLEX lane closures from May 10 to 16

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The closure will give way to the construction of NALEX, San Miguel's new expressway that will connect to the international airport in Bulacan

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, motorists! Expect heavier traffic along portions of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) from May 10 to 16, as some lanes will be closed down for construction works.

The lane closure will stretch about 315 meters along the leftmost lane and middle lane of both the northbound and southbound directions of NLEX, near the Balintawak Toll Plaza.

Here is the schedule of closures:

May 10, 10 pm to May 11, 4 am

May 11, 9 pm to May 12, 2 pm

May 12, 8 pm to May 13, 4 am

May 13, 8 pm to May 14, 5 am

May 14, 7 pm to May 15, 5 am

May 15, 8 pm to May 16, 5 am

May 16, 8 pm to May 17, 5 am

ADVISORY. Here is the schedule and portion of the expressway affected. NLEX Facebook Page.

The closure will give way to the construction of the Northern Access Link Expressway (NALEX), which is being developed by San Miguel Corporation through a corporate affiliate.

NALEX is a P148.3-billion expressway linking Metro Manila to San Miguel’s New Manila International Airport in Bulacan. Its first phase stretches for 136 kilometers from the Skyway Stage 3 at Balintawak up to the Bulacan Airport and continues to Central Luzon. A second phase could be built from Masantol, Pampanga, to Tarlac City based on future demand.

Earlier in 2024, San Miguel Corporation confirmed that NALEX may commence construction activities by the fourth quarter of the year. – Rappler.com