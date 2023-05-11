BIR files complaint vs own employee for tampering with sales machines

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr uses a device to detect the authenticity of stamps on cigarette packs confiscated during a raid at a warehouse in Tondo, Manila on January 25, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) The Bureau of Internal Revenue estimates an initial revenue loss of P6.4 billion from the suppression of actual sales via a software

MANILA, Philippines – Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. on Thursday, May 11, filed criminal complaints at the Department of Justice against BIR employee Aldwin Base and wife Chiradee Base for tampering with sales machines.

It was found that the Bases operated Basebyte Software Management and Consultancy Services, a software management company with Chiradee as its owner.

The firm was reportedly actively managed by Aldwin in Legazpi City.

They were responsible for installing a computer program that allegedly manipulated sales machines, reducing actual sales in order to reduce taxes paid.

Lumagui said that they had identified four establishments that benefited from the tampering, and would soon file complaints against them.

The BIR is determining whether more establishments benefited from the tampered software.

The BIR calculated the loss from the tampering to be around P6.4 billion.

Section 264-B of the Philippine Tax Code prohibits the possession and use of “sales suppression devices,” or devices that allow the user to “hide” electronic sales transactions.

Those charged can be fined between P500,000 and P10 million, and imprisoned from between two and four years.

Any suppression of electronic sales exceeding P50 million will be punished with the maximum penalty.

“It is unacceptable that our own employees are conspiring with tax evaders when they are the ones who should follow our plans and programs,” Lumagui said.

The couple’s plot was foiled after audits were made on the four establishments, which led them to the software they were provided.

Lumagui has forwarded to the Department of Finance his order dismissing the BIR employee.

He invited others to speak up against “notorious BIR employees” and to come forward with cases against them.

“I myself will lead the filing of criminal charges against them,” Lumagui said.

Lumagui was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in November 2022. (READ: Who is Romeo Lumagui Jr., the new BIR commissioner?) – Rappler.com