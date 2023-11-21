Manibela sets own 3-day transport strike as PISTON protest continues

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STRIKE. Jeepney drivers and their supporters continue their 3-day transport strike camping out at their terminal along Pedro Gil Avenue in Manila on November 21, 2023.

As the December 31 deadline for jeepney consolidation nears, militant transport groups step up their protests

MANILA, Philippines – Transport group Manibela is holding its transport strike from Wednesday, November 22, until Friday, November 24, as the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (PISTON) continues with its own three-day strike, which started on Monday, November 20.

Both groups are protesting the government’s year-end consolidation deadline for jeepneys that forces them to join transport cooperatives, among others, instead of continuing with the current single ownership, boundary system.

MANIBELA president Mar Valbuena said in a press conference on Tuesday, November 21, that its members in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Central and Western Visayas, and Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, Sultan Kudarat, and the Davao Region in Mindanao are expected to join the nationwide strike.

PISTON announced on Monday, November 20, that it would continue its own three-day transport strike, after meeting Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairman Teofilo Guadiz.

PISTON president Mody Floranda said they were not satisifed with Guadiz’s statement that the regulatory agency would study their demands.

Meanwhile, LTFRB spokesperson Celine Pialago said the impact of the transport strike has so far been minimal.

– Rappler.com