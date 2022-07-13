Marcos picks Sabin Aboitiz to head Private Sector Advisory Council

The newly established council aims to 'regularly report to the President to provide feedback on what is happening on the ground'

MANILA, Philippines – Aboitiz Group chief executive officer Sabin Aboitiz was chosen by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to lead and convene the private sector to help government meet its economic objectives.

Aboitiz was named as lead of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), a group which aims to “regularly report to the President to provide feedback on what is happening on the ground and will make recommendations on modern policy development.”

The newly established council aims to help government implement a robust infrastructure program, create more jobs, digitize processes, improve agricultural productivity through the recalibration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and ensure an equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business landscape for Filipinos.

Aboitiz will be giving feedback on infrastructure and tourism.

Other designated sector leads include:

La Filipina Uy Gongco Corporation president Aileen Uygongco-Ongkauko for agriculture

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion for “jabs to jobs”

UnionBank chief technology and operations officer Henry Aguda for digital Infrastructure

Ayala Healthcare president Paolo Borromeo for healthcare

“The close partnership between the public and private sectors will continue to deepen with the establishment of PSAC under President Marcos. We are optimistic that by working hand-in-hand with the government to develop the five priority areas, we will see a revitalized economy that all Filipinos will benefit from,” said Aboitiz. – Rappler.com