Meralco lowers power rates again in February 2022

This is the second consecutive month that Meralco rates are going down

MANILA, Philippines – A typical household serviced by the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will see their electricity bill go down by around P24 in February.

That is for those consuming 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh).

Meralco on Tuesday, February 8, announced a reduction in electricity bills by P0.12 per kWh, bringing prices to P9.59 per kWh, due to lower charges from independent power producers and the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

This is the second consecutive month that power rates are going down.

Here is the estimated reduction in residential electricity bills based on consumption:

300 kWh – P35

400 kWh – P46

500 kWh – P56

– Rappler.com