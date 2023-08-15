MPTC and SMC ink deal for Cavite-Batangas, Nasugbu-Bauan Expressways

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW EXPRESSWAYS. Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation's Manuel V. Pangilinan and San Miguel Corporation's Ramon S. Ang sign a memorandum of agreement to construct CBEX and NBEX.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation and San Miguel Corporation say the project will link Bauan, Batangas to the Cavite-Laguna Expressway by 2027

MANILA, Philippines – Two of the Philippines’ biggest conglomerates – Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) and San Miguel Corporation (SMC) – have officially agreed to jointly “design, build, and operate” the Cavite-Batangas Expressway (CBEX) and the Nasugbu-Bauan Expressway (NBEX).

With the construction of the two new roads, Bauan, Batangas will be eventually linked to the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

The 27.06-kilometer CBEX will connect the CALAX Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange to Nasugbu, Batangas, while the 60.9-kilometer NBEX will connect Nasugbu to Bauan.

Altogether, the route will pass Silang, Amadeo, Tagaytay, Indang, Mendez, and Alfonso in Cavite and then cross into Nasugbu and Bauan in Batangas.

The hope is for the expressways to boost economic growth in CALABARZON, the next-door region south of Metro Manila.

So far, the project is still at its most initial stage, with MPTC’s Manuel V. Pangilinan and SMC’s Ramon S. Ang leading the signing of the memorandum of agreement on Monday, August 14.

The P72 billion project is schedule to break ground in 2024, with both expressways planned for opening in 2027.

MPTC currently holds the concession for the Manila-Cavite Expressway, North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark Tarlac Expressway, NLEX Connector Road, and Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

Meanwhile, SMC manages the South Luzon Expressway, Skyway, NAIA Expressway, Star Tollway, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, and the Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway. – Rappler.com