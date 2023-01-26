PayMongo appoints Jojo Malolos as president, CEO

Jojo Malolos leads PayMongo as it enters a scale-up period amid a challenging environment in the fintech space

MANILA, Philippines – Payment gateway unicorn PayMongo has appointed Jojo Malolos as its president and chief executive officer (CEO) effective February 1.

Malolos takes over the role of Isabel Ridad, who served as interim CEO. Ridad will stay until the end of February for the transition period, but will eventually depart the company to pursue “her own venture,” according to PayMongo.

Malolos has a background in venture capital and banking. He previously served as president and CEO of JG Digital Equity Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Gokongwei group of companies. He also previously headed Data Analytics Ventures, the group’s data company that manages loyalty programs.

Malolos is also co-founder and chairman of GoTyme Bank and served as CEO of Wing Bank, a digital finance service provider in Cambodia and of Maya.

He also had stints with Mastercard Financial Services in Latin America and Cignifi Boston, which brought credit scoring innovations in African emerging markets.

Malolos takes on the role as the $1.4 billion startup enters a scale-up period amid a challenging market environment in the fintech space.

“The Board of Directors has confidence in Jojo’s experience and his ability to effect and manage change as he brings significant experience in [mergers and acquisitions,] organizational transformation and a track record in the fintech, venture capital, digital banking and innovation ecosystems,” PayMongo said.

Malolos also leads PayMongo after a series of news reports exposed former CEO Francis Plaza allegedly making indecent proposals to a former employee. A TechinAsia report detailed that Plaza allegedly offered an employee to head human resources if the employee agreed to be in a romantic relationship with him. Plaza went on voluntary leave, but eventually departed from the company to “pursue other ventures.” Plaza had denied the allegations.

Co-founder Luis Sia appointed an independent third party to probe the incident, then eventually quit as PayMongo’s chief commercial officer.

Prior to Plaza’s departure, Plaza fired PayMongo chief finance officer Jay Olos following multiple reports of harassment from employees.

The TechinAsia report also brought up Plaza’s lavish spending, including purchases of watches and luxury cars, amid the company failing to hit targets. –Rappler.com