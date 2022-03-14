Diesel to soar over P13, transport groups gear up for protests

FUEL. A pump attendant fills a fuel tank at a gas station in Delpan, Manila, on March 14, 2022.

Diesel will jump by P13.15 per liter, while gasoline will rise by P7.10 on Tuesday, March 15

MANILA, Philippines – Oil companies set their largest price hikes yet as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and triggers a global inflation wave.

Caltex and Cleanfuel were among the first to announce they would increase pump prices for the 11th straight week, with the adjustments taking effect on Tuesday, March 15.

Prices of diesel are going up by P13.15 per liter and gasoline by P7.10 per liter. Kerosene prices will rise by P10.50 per liter.

Other companies are expected to follow the same hikes.

Since the start of 2022, diesel prices have gone up by P30.65 per liter, while gasoline and kerosene have increased by P20.35 and P21.90, respectively.

In a statement on Monday, March 14, transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) said it will stage a mass protest on Tuesday.

Piston said its members will call on the government to implement price controls for fuel and basic goods, increase the minimum wage, and scrap the oil deregulation law.

The government is set to release subsidies amounting to P2.5 billion ($49 million) for jeepney drivers on Tuesday. State economic managers intend to double that aid, given the uncertainties.

The Philippine peso further weakened on Monday, trading at P52.475 against the dollar. – Rappler.com