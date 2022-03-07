Diesel prices jumping almost P6 per liter, worst may be yet to come

PROTEST. Transport group PISTON stages a protest against oil price hikes at a gas station in Quezon City on January 25, 2022.

Diesel is going up by P5.85 per liter and gasoline by P3.60 per liter on Tuesday, March 8. It may not be the peak yet for pump prices if global oil prices keep surging.

MANILA, Philippines – Oil companies on Monday, March 7, announced their biggest price hikes to date, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent global prices soaring.

Shell, Caltex, Seaoil, and CleanFuel announced an increase of P5.85 per liter for diesel and P3.60 per liter for gasoline.

The price of kerosene, which CleanFuel does not carry, will go up by P4.10 per liter.

The price hikes will be implemented on Tuesday, March 8. Other oil companies are expected to follow the same increases.

Prior to the announcement, prices of gasoline and diesel had already gone up by 31.3% and 44.1%, respectively, while kerosene jumped 34.2% from a year ago.

So far, diesel now up 44%, gasoline 31.26%, kerosene 34.18%. Aviation fuel up 72.78% @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/UpuSJVFwrU — Ralf Rivas (@RalfRivas) March 7, 2022

The House of Representatives’ fuel crisis ad hoc committee convened on Monday to discuss possible interventions amid rising oil prices.

Dubai crude has breached the $80-mark and is feared to rise even more, as supply struggles to keep up with demand.

If Dubai crude reaches $120 per barrel, the Department of Energy estimates gasoline prices may rise to P78.33 per liter, while diesel may leap to P68.97 per liter. For kerosene, P71.21 per liter is projected, while liquefied petroleum gas could hit P107.08 per kilogram.

LOOK: DOE's estimates of pump prices if international prices keep on increasing. If Dubai prices hit $120, gas and diesel expected to go up P78.33 and P68.97 per liter, respectively. LPG to go up P107/kg. pic.twitter.com/tSJU9r4CHA — Ralf Rivas (@RalfRivas) March 7, 2022

Transport groups have already asked for a fare hike.

The government, however, is proposing a one-time fuel subsidy program worth P2.5 billion ($49 million) for public transport drivers.

The Development Budget Coordination Committee earlier said the Department of Transportation would use the amount to give fuel vouchers to 377,000 drivers. – Rappler.com