PISTON to hold nationwide transport strike from April 29 to May 1

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jeepney drivers belonging to PISTON, stage a protest in Monumento, Caloocan, to start their transport strike against the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program, on November 20, 2023.

Labor groups are set to rally in solidarity with PISTON as the strike coincides with the 'final' deadline for jeepneys to consolidate on April 30

MANILA, Philippines – Transportation group PISTON is set to conduct a three-day nationwide strike from April 29 to May 1, coinciding with the “final” April 30 deadline for jeepneys to consolidate.

At the Pandesal Forum in Quezon City on Saturday, April 27, PISTON deputy secretary general Ruben Baylon said that the drivers and operators were holding the strike to fight for their livelihoods, with little belief that the consolidation of public utility vehicle (PUV) operators would be advantageous to the sector. PISTON has held several strikes before.

“Pinatunayan na sa kasaysayan na nagkandalugi, nabaon sa utang, at nagkandasira ‘yung mga unit…. Ang gusto nating modernization [ay] progresibo, makabayan, tunay na abot-kaya na pamasahe ng mga mamamayan,” he said in a video of the forum recorded by the forum host, the Kamuning Bakery Cafe.

(Past experiences have shown how consolidated jeepneys have gone out of business and into debt, and how the units broke down…. The modernization we want is progressive, patriotic, and with affordable fares for citizens.)

Under the PUV Modernization Program, the government requires jeepneys and UV Express units to either form or join a cooperative or corporation to continue operating. The deadline to consolidate has gone through several extensions and the “final” extension of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is until April 30.

PISTON and other groups have been protesting industry consolidation, citing fears that it may allow businesses and large entities to monopolize public transportation.

“As May 1st approaches, a time when the government should commemorate and recognize the contributions of workers to societal progress, thousands of drivers and operators are at risk of losing their livelihoods due to the worsening transportation system in the country,” Baylon said.

In the Saturday forum, former Bayan Muna representative Ferdinand Gaite said that labor groups will support the transportation workers on May 1, Labor Day.

“Makikita natin na habang ang ating mga tsuper, operator, at iba pa sa transport groups ay magsasagawa ng tigil pasada, ang tugon ng mga manggagawa ay malakihan at malawakang kilos-protesta,” said Gaite, adding that workers from the public and private sectors will mobilize in solidarity.

(While the drivers, operators, and other transport groups will strike, we will see the workers responding with wide-scale protests.)

In Metro Manila, several labor groups have already announced plans to hold rallies for workers’ rights, such as the continued lobby for higher wages.

Gaite lamented how the Marcos administration prioritized issues like charter change and the Maharlika Investment Fund – both embroiled in controversies – rather than workers’ rights.

After April 30, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has said it will revoke the franchises of individual operators who failed to consolidate, meaning that only consolidated units will be allowed to ply routes in Metro Manila.

LTFRB Chair Teofilo Guadiz III said in March that around 80% of PUVs have consolidated. – Rappler.com