PLDT taps ACEN for renewable energy switch

MANILA, Philippines – Telco giant PLDT tapped the Ayala Group’s ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES) to power some 33 facilities in Metro Manila with renewable energy.

Among the PLDT facilities that will shift to renewable energy is its integrated operations center in Makati City, a 24/7 command center that oversees Smart’s network operations and manages its fiber infrastructure and wireless facilities.

PLDT expects savings in energy and operating costs apart from its continuing decarbonization roadmap. The Pangilinan-led company said it sees a reduction of almost 21,000 tons of carbon emissions annually through this deal.

PLDT aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, coming from a 2019 baseline. In particular, the group aims to reduce its direct green gas emissions from fuel and vehicle use, as well as indirect emissions like electricity purchases or heat and cooling activities.

“This supply agreement with ACEN RES expands and diversifies renewables in the energy mix of our key facilities. Our continuous transition to renewable energy supports the direction to make our PLDT facilities eco-efficient and future-ready,” said PLDT vice president and sector head for property and facilities Leo Gonzales.

Meanwhile, PLDT chief sustainability officer Melissa Vergel de Dios said the move also ensures long-term profitability, as it helps the group’s operational efficiencies.

“This is a model that we aim to keep scaling up to accelerate our decarbonization roadmap and support the global ambition to achieve net zero by 2050,” Vergel de Dios said.

PLDT recently secured its first green loan amounting to P1 billion to partially fund the modernization and expansion of its fiber network. Fiber cables generate less heat and no longer require cooling systems, resulting in minimal energy loss. – Rappler.com