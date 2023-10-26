Presidential Communications Office gets its own Landbank ‘credit card’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CREDIT CARD. Officials from the Presidential Communications Office and the Land Bank of the Philippines pose during the signing of their memorandum of agreement.

MANILA, Philippines – The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) will soon get its own “credit card” from the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) that it can use to pay for goods and services.

The government purchase card (GPC) – as it’s officially called – will function like a credit card, allowing the PCO to more quickly procure what it needs, as well as streamline the disbursement of payments to its suppliers.

The GPC will allow authorized PCO personnel to pay for the following, among others:

Miscellaneous small-value purchases

Travel and representation

Hotel and lodging

Computer software, services, and digital content

Fuel, automotive parts, and services

According to Landbank, the GPC also has safeguards, such as pre-defined expenditure and credit limits, email alerts for all transactions involving the card, and a monthly statement of accounts.

Landbank and PCO signed the memorandum of agreement for the GPC last October 11.

“Our overarching goal for the GPC Program is to expedite the delivery of meaningful and responsive public service, helping government agencies like the PCO to eliminate procurement lead time, facilitate digital and quicker payments, and lower administrative costs for purchases,” said Landbank president and chief executive officer Lynette Ortiz in a statement on Thursday, October 26.

The GPC was first piloted in 2017 by the Department of Budget and Management and the Bureau of the Treasury.

Other government offices that have the GPC include the Office of the Vice President, Department of Finance, and Department of Trade and Industry, among others.

As of end-September 2023, GPC transactions across government offices have totaled P19.7 million for “various purchases and payments.” – Rappler.com