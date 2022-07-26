Rappler Recap: Marcos’ big promises for the economy in SONA 2022

Members of the Marcos economic team discuss the targets mentioned in the President's address in a post-SONA 2022 briefing

MANILA, Philippines – The economic managers of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration gathered at the Philippine International Convention Center on Tuesday, July 26, following the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of the chief executive.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, and National Economic Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan were among the members of the Marcos economic team who led the post-SONA briefing and discussed the targets mentioned in Marcos’ address.

Watch Rappler reporter Ralf Rivas give the highlights of the briefing here. – Rappler.com