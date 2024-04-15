Sinkhole near Villamor Air Base causes partial closure of Sales Road in Pasay

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Personnel are also inspecting if the water-filled hole has affected the integrity of columns for the Skyway, which passes directly overhead

MANILA, Philippines – A portion of Sales Road in Pasay City was closed off to traffic as authorities drain and repair a deep, water-filled hole in the road.

As of Monday morning, April 15, both lanes of the east-bound side of Sales Road near Villamor Air Base Gate 3 remained cordoned off, with counterflow measures in place. The portion of Sales Road near the military base is among the at-grade routes to and from NAIA Terminal 3.

Photos of the damage – discovered only on Sunday, April 14 – show a hole several meters wide. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Monday, April 15 that the extent of the damage has yet to be determined.

MMDA head Don Artes said that a team from the Department of Works and Highways, water provider Maynilad, and San Miguel’s nearby Skyway are still looking for the source of the water leak that caused the hole to form before the road could be fully repaired.

REPAIRS. Personnel assess the damage caused by the water-filled hole on Sunday, April 14. Photo provided by MMDA.

“Hindi po natin alam ‘yung extent pa ng damage doon sa nasabing kalsada, at hinahanap pa ‘yung source ng tubig para ma-plug ‘yung leak bago ito matabunan, masementohan, at madaanan ng ating mga kababayan,” Artes said.

(We don’t know yet the extent of the damage in the road, and we’re still looking for the source of the water so that the leak can be plugged before we cover it, cement it, and allow our countrymen to start passing there again.)

Skyway personnel are also inspecting the area for possible damage since the elevated expressway passes directly overhead and has several columns along the road.

“Marami pong poste ng Skyway ang nandiyan, so kailangan din pong tignan kung naaapektuhan ‘yung integrity ng mga poste po ng Skyway,” Artes said.

(There are many Skyway posts there, so they also have to check if the integrity of the Skyway’s posts were affected.)

The MMDA said that as of now, the Skyway was still deemed safe for motorists to use. – Rappler.com