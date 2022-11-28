Terminal reassignments for PAL, AirAsia flights set to start this December

Terminal reassignments for PAL flights will start on December 1. AirAsia flights will be reassigned starting December 16.

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of the holiday season, several Philippine Airlines (PAL) and AirAsia flights will be reassigned to different terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) starting December.

Beginning December 1, PAL flights to and from the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Bali (Denpasar) will transfer to NAIA terminal 1. Previously, these flights were assigned to NAIA terminal 2.

PAL flights to other international and domestic destinations will remain at NAIA terminal 2.

Here is the updated list of terminal assignments for PAL flights:

PAL passengers arriving in NAIA terminal 1 who have connecting flights in NAIA terminal 2 will be provided with shuttle services. Those with connecting international or domestic flights in NAIA terminal 3 and NAIA terminal 4 may avail of the complimentary Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) shuttle service.

Check-in procedures at the reassigned terminals will remain the same. US bound passengers are still advised to give ample time for TSA-mandated secondary checks and other security inspections.

AirAsia terminal reassignments

Beginning December 16, AirAsia flights to and from Cebu and Caticlan will also be transferred to NAIA terminal 3 from NAIA terminal 4.

Other domestic flights of AirAsia will remain in NAIA terminal 4.

Here is the updated list of terminal assignments for AirAsia flights:

The MIAA hopes the reassignments will tackle congestion in terminals 2 and 4. According to MIAA senior assistant general manager Bryan Co, an estimated 13% to 15% increase in travelers is expected during the peak season from mid-December to early January. – Rappler.com