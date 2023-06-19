TV5 upgrades transmission towers amid entertainment shake-up

Tycoon Manny Pangilinan is boosting the reach of TV5 as it aims to finally be profitable thanks to new shows from former rivals

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pangilinan’s TV5 is upgrading its transmission towers to boost its program offerings acquired through blocktime deals with ABS-CBN, as well as in anticipation of the airing of the new show of former Eat Bulaga hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, collectively known as TVJ.

TV5, through parent company MediaQuest, is set to strengthen its reach in Olongapo City, Zambales, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Baguio City, and Mountain Province – areas where viewers struggle to watch the Kapatid network’s offerings.

Earlier in June, it fired up new transmission towers in Kalibo, Aklan; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

TV5 also noted improvements in coverage in Cebu, Negros Occidental, and Guimaras. The cities of Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and General Santos saw better coverage, too. It also improved signal quality in Quezon City; Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Capas, Tarlac; Naga City, Camarines Sur; Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; and parts of Batangas province.

TV5 said these expansion efforts, the cost of which was undisclosed, will allow it to reach close to 18.5 million individuals in more than 4.5 million Philippine households by August.

“Our goal is to reach more viewers and provide the best content on all platforms. Because of these continuing enhancements, more families will be able to enjoy the premium viewing experience that we offer on TV5,” said TV5 president Guido Zaballero.

Jose Maria Bartolome, a senior lecturer at the University of the Philippines’ College of Mass Communication where he teaches broadcast communication, earlier told Rappler that TV5’s limited signal reach is a factor why loyal viewers of ABS-CBN shows, as well as fans of TVJ, would find it difficult to continue watching them after their transfer to TV5.

Declining losses

In a recent press briefing, Pangilinan said TV5’s losses have been “declining” as former rival ABS-CBN shows like It’s Showtime, Dirty Linen, and Magandang Buhay started airing on his channel.

When asked about the possibility of TV5 breaking even soon, the tycoon replied, “There’s always a miracle.”

Pangilinan was quoted as saying in 2021 that TV5 would break even in 2024.

Meanwhile, Pangilinan said TV5 and ABS-CBN are in talks about the timeslot change of popular noontime show It’s Showtime, following TVJ’s new show.

“I believe that TV5 is committed to TVJ for the noontime slot,” he said.

MediaQuest has signed a deal with the former hosts of GMA’s Eat Bulaga, who resigned from TAPE, the Jalosjos family-owned company that produced the show for almost three decades.

Meanwhile, rumors have spread that It’s Showtime would transfer to GMA’s GTV by the end of June, which is also the expiration of the blocktime deal. Neither ABS-CBN nor GMA confirmed the reports.

Lineup

So far, TV5 has three original programs in its morning block: Ted and ChaCha, Frontline Sa Umaga, and Face to Face. The other shows are either cartoons or sports simulcasts. ABS-CBN’s Magandang Buhay takes the 9 am slot.

The afternoon and evening blocks mostly feature shows produced by ABS-CBN, such as It’s Showtime, FPJ’s Ang Batang Quiapo, The Iron Heart, and Dirty Linen.

TV5 produces Frontline Pilipinas and Frontline Tonight. Most, if not all, TV5-produced shows aired in the evening are replays.

ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime, ASAP Natin ‘To! and Rated Korina air during weekends. – Rappler.com