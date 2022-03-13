Ukraine bans fertilizer exports – agriculture ministry

WHEAT. An agricultural worker drives a tractor spreading fertilizers to a field of winter wheat near the village of Husachivka in the Kiev region, Ukraine, April 17, 2020.

The Ukrainian agriculture ministry says the ban would help 'to maintain balance in the domestic market'

LVIV, Ukraine – Ukraine, a major global producer of agricultural products, has banned exports of fertilizers given the Russian invasion, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday, March 12.

Ukraine has already banned exports of some agricultural commodities and introduced licenses for its key export goods – wheat, corn, and sunflower oil.

“The Cabinet of ministers is introducing a zero quota for the export of mineral fertilizers that is a de facto ban on the export of fertilizers from Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said the ban would help “to maintain balance in the domestic market” and applied to nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and complex fertilizers.

Ukraine traditionally starts spring field work in late February or in March. Farmers say they will start sowing in safe areas as soon as they can.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday, March 11, the country must sow as many crops as possible this spring, despite the Russian invasion.

The country’s agriculture producers’ union said this week farmers were likely to reduce areas sown to sunseed, rapeseed, and corn this year, replacing them with cereals – buckwheat, oats, and millet.

Ukraine, the world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil, had forecast before the invasion that it could export more than 60 million tons of grain, including 33 million tons of corn and 23 million tons of wheat, in the 2021-2022 July-June season.

The agriculture ministry said Ukraine had exported 43 million tons of various grains in the 2021-2022 season as of February 23, the day before the invasion. – Rappler.com