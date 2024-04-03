WATCH: Goodbye for now, Greenbelt 1

Check out what Greenbelt and Glorietta will look like after the renovation

MANILA, Philippines – Ayala Land’s Greenbelt 1 in Makati City has officially shut down and will soon be demolished to make way for a modern-looking mall that will feature top fashion retail brands.

The 41-year-old Greenbelt 1 was designed by National Artist for Architecture Leandro Locsin.

The demolition is part of Ayala Malls’ phased renovation efforts for Greenbelt, Glorietta, and Trinoma.

In this video, Rappler business reporter Ralf Rivas shows the artist’s rendition of what the malls will look like. – Rappler.com