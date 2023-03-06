WATCH: Jeepney drivers demand better terms for modernization plan

MANILA, Philippines – A number of transport groups are staging a strike on Monday, March 6, in response to the implementation of the jeepney modernization program by the Philippine government.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) had set a June 30 deadline for traditional jeepneys to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations and upgrade the iconic public utility vehicles (PUVs), as the old jeepneys have been found to be a source of air pollution.

Consolidated entities would eventually be required to buy modern jeepneys that can cost operators up to P2.8 million each. While the LTFRB has since extended the deadline to December 31, jeepney drivers and operators still fear that their livelihoods are at risk.

In this report by Lance Yu, he explains that jeepney drivers are not opposed to using modern vehicles. They just want better terms in the program so they can afford the new PUVs while earning a decent living. –Rappler.com