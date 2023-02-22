LTFRB: Individual traditional jeepneys can ply until June 30 only

If traditional jeepneys join a cooperative or corporation, their provisional authority will be extended until December 31, 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Individual operators of traditional jeepneys will be allowed to ply their routes until June 30, after which they must join a cooperative or a corporation.

“Individual operators may continue to operate by virtue of a PA, which is automatically extended until 30 June 2023 under this Memorandum Circular,” the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said in a memorandum circular approved on Monday, February 20.

The provisional authority (PA) of individual operators of traditional jeepneys expires on June 30. After that date, only individual operators who are part of a “consolidated entity” – either a cooperative or corporation – will have their PA extended until December 31, 2023.

Individual operators plying routes where no consolidated entity exists yet have until June 30 to form a juridical entity and have it accredited with the Office of the Transport Cooperative or registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission not later than August 31. The formed juridical entity must then file an application for franchise consolidation not later than October 31.

The provisional authority of individual traditional jeepneys in Metro Manila was originally set to expire in April. The LTFRB said in an earlier press release that they would be extending the PA of traditional jeepneys “for the fourth and last time.”

So far, only 60% of total targeted units have gone through the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, according to LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III.

Transport group PISTON has raised concerns that the modernization program would phase out traditional jeepneys that fail to comply with requirements before the deadlines imposed by the LTFRB.

“Malaking bahagi pa rin ng mga operator ang ayaw pumaloob sa PUVMP dahil sa mataas na gastusin para magpalit ng mga sasakyan at sa posibilidad na mawalan ng kabuhayan ‘pag pumasok sa franchise consolidation,” said PISTON national president Mody Floranda.

(A large part of jeepney operators still don’t want to participate in the PUVMP due to the high costs of replacing the vehicle and the possibility of losing their livelihood in case they enter a consolidated franchise.) – Rappler.com