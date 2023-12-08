Noche Buena 2023: What can you buy with P1,000?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In general, most Noche Buena items have become more expensive compared to their prices last year, and some have doubled compared to prices 10 years ago

MANILA, Philippines – Christmas is just around the corner with only over two weeks left before the most awaited holiday. Today is the perfect time to finalize your family’s Noche Buena menu before stocks run out in your favorite grocery stores.

Based on the price guide released by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on November 23, 145 of the 240 Noche Buena items have had price increases compared to last year. DTI has identified 12 common Noche Buena products and 22 manufacturers.

The price guide indicates the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for each Noche Buena item, which will remain effective until December 31, 2023.

Last year, Rappler showed you items you can buy with a P1,000-budget based on the 2022 price guide. Here’s what you can buy based on this year’s guide.

Christmas ham

Prices now: 500 grams of ham cost from P169 to 204, while 700 grams to 850 grams cost P237 to P520, and 1 kilogram of ham costs P339 to P650, depending on the brand.

Prices in 2022: 500 grams of ham were sold for P163 to P224; 700 grams to 850 grams for P230 to P520; and 1 kilogram for P314 to P445.

The difference: Prices of ham have slightly increased while some brands got a bit cheaper. The price increase for some brands ranges from P1 to P54 depending on the size and brand. Virginia hams, however, have become cheaper by P14 to P20.

Fruit salads

Prices now: Fruit salad costs from P140.87 to P681, depending on the size of the serving and ingredients.

A simple fruit salad needs the following: all-purpose cream that costs around P49 to P69 for 250 ml; fruit cocktail that costs from P57.72 for 432 grams to P298 for 3.033 kilograms; cheese that costs from P56 for 160 grams to P420 for 1 kilogram; and condensed milk that costs around P33.50 for a 168 ml can to P53 for a 300 ml can.

Prices in 2022: Fruit salad used to cost P153 to P416 in 2022.

All-purpose cream was priced from P63 to P75 for 250 ml; fruit cocktail for P56 to 288 for 432 grams; cheese for P55 for 160 grams to P371 for 900 grams; and condensed milk for P34 for 168 ml to P53 for 300 ml.

The difference: DTI has added to the list more affordable options for all-purpose cream and cheese. In 2022, only Alaska Crema and Nestle All-Purpose Cream were included on the list, which costs P63 and P72, respectively. On the 2023 list, the cheapest 250 ml all-purpose flour is priced at P49.

Cheese and fruit cocktails, on the other hand, had slight price increases across all brands and sizes. Fruit cocktail’s price increase ranges from P0.83 to P18.05, depending on the brand and size. Meanwhile, the price increase for cheese ranges from P8 to P49.

Spaghetti

Prices now: To cook a Filipino-style spaghetti, one must have P302 to P635, depending on the serving size and brands to use. This computation includes spaghetti pasta, spaghetti sauce, cheese, and pork.

Based on the DTI price guide, spaghetti pasta costs around P30.85 for 175 grams to P113 for 1 kilogram; spaghetti sauce from P23.55 for 200 grams to P103 for 1 kilogram; and cheese costs P56.50 for 160 grams to P420 for 1 kilogram.

As of December 6, a kilogram of pork was priced from P280 to 340, based on the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Bantay Presyo.

Prices in 2022: The price to make a Filipino-style spaghetti starts at P310 in 2022.

Spaghetti pasta cost around P55 to P72, spaghetti sauce cost around P24 to P95, cheese cost around P55 to P371, and a kilo of pork cost around P300.

The difference: There is not much difference in the cost of making a Filipino-style spaghetti now and in 2022. The price of pork has gone down this year compared to last year.

Macaroni salad

Price now: Macaroni salad may cost around P220.67 to P971.73, depending on the serving size and ingredients to use.

A person needs to buy the following to create a macaroni salad: elbow macaroni that costs around P23 for 200 grams to P124 for 1 kilogram; cheese that costs P57 for 160 grams to P420 for 1 kilogram; mayonnaise that costs P24 for 80 ml sachet to P193 for a 700 ml jar; and fruit cocktail that costs P57.72 for 432 grams to P293 for 3.6 kilograms.

Prices in 2022: The price to make macaroni salad started at P210.8 last year.

A 400 mg elbow macaroni sold from P39.80 to P70.75; 220 ml mayonnaise cost from P60.60 to P115.50; 432 grams of fruit cocktail cost from P56 to 63.85; and 160 grams of cheese at P55.

The difference: It is slightly pricier to make macaroni salad now than last year given the slight increase in prices of individual ingredients.

Queso de bola

Price now: A queso de bola costs P211.60 for 300 grams; P210 to P350 for 350 grams; P295 to P445 for 500 grams; and P435 for 750 grams.

Prices in 2022: Queso de bola was sold for P199.50 for 300 grams; P220 to P350 for 350 grams; P314 to P445 for 500 grams; and P472 for 750 grams.

The difference: Prices of queso de bola vary by brand and size. The prices of some brands have gotten cheaper by P4 to P37, although other brands increased by P12 to P33.

What can you buy with a P1,000 budget?

For a family of six, a thousand-peso budget can buy and create the following:

500 grams of ham – P169

300 grams of queso de bola – P210

Filipino-style spaghetti – P302.65 500 grams spaghetti pasta – P65.25 500 grams spaghetti sauce – P65.25 500 grams ground pork – P125 200 grams cheese – P47.15

Fruit salad – P207.41 850 grams fruit cocktail – P77.76 250 ml all-purpose cream – P49 200 grams cheese – P47.15 168 ml condensed milk – P33.50

Macaroni salad – P220.67 400 grams elbow macaroni – P39.80 220 ml mayonnaise – P66.65 432 grams fruit cocktail – P57.72 160 grams cheese – P56.50



This whole menu costs P1,109.73 in total, which is a hundred pesos short of the budget. This sample menu consists of the cheapest items on the DTI price guide and is limited to the items listed in the guide.

Rising prices

In general, most of the Noche Buena items on this year’s list have become expensive by P0.75 to P33. From the 240 items listed on the price guide, 175 items from 24 brands had price increases. Only 22 items from 9 brands lowered prices, while the rest remained the same compared to last year.

Comparing this year’s prices to the 2013 price guide, the numbers have increased from slight to nearly double the prices. The increases range from 1.86% to 98.92%.

For instance, a kilogram of ham of a certain brand used to cost P185, but now costs P368, almost twice its price 10 years ago! Other brands of ham have increased by P32 to P219, depending on the size.

Prices of cheese, pasta, mayonnaise, fruit cocktails, tomato sauce, all-purpose cream, and queso de bola have marked up as well, with price increases ranging from 40% to 76.95%.

Back in 2013, a family of six spent only P708.295 for this Noche Buena menu. The sizes of certain products were even bigger and cheaper, such as ham, condensed milk, and cheese. Below is the breakdown of ingredients in this menu:

700 grams ham – P210

300 grams Keso de bola – P132

Spaghetti – P209.225 450 grams spaghetti – P32.25 500 grams spaghetti sauce – P42 500 grams ground pork – P87.825 (P175.65/1kg) 200 grams cheese – P47.15

Fruit salad – P154.1 850 grams fruit cocktail – P60 250 ml all-purpose cream – P39 200 grams cheese – P38.80 300 ml condensed milk – P51.30

Macaroni salad – P134.97 400 grams elbow macaroni – P31.50 220 ml mayonnaise – P46.75 432 grams fruit cocktail – P15.22 175 grams cheese – P41.50



A family could buy a kilogram of ham instead of just 700 grams and still spend less than P1,000.

Due to inflation, prices have been rising while the purchasing power of the peso has fallen. These factors might make planning for your Noche Buena menu a bit challenging, but hopefully this guide helps you! – Rappler.com