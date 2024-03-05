Inflation rises to 3.4% in February 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This is the first increase in inflation after a downtrend for four straight months

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ inflation rate slightly went up to 3.4% in February, as food prices and utility costs inched up during the month.

The latest figure reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday, March 5, is higher than the 2.8% reported in January, but lower than the 8.6% last February 2023.

The February 2024 figure is still within the government target range of 2% to 4%.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has kept interest rates high at 6.5%, although there have been signals, as well as estimates from monetary policy watchers, that the central bank may lower it by the third quarter of the year. – Rappler.com