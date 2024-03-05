Business
Inflation rises to 3.4% in February 2024

Ralf Rivas

FOOD INFLATION. Shoppers and vendors are busy at the Paco Public Market in Manila on October 6, 2022.

Rappler

This is the first increase in inflation after a downtrend for four straight months

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ inflation rate slightly went up to 3.4% in February, as food prices and utility costs inched up during the month.

The latest figure reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday, March 5, is higher than the 2.8% reported in January, but lower than the 8.6% last February 2023.

The February 2024 figure is still within the government target range of 2% to 4%.

This is the first increase in inflation after a downtrend for four straight months.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has kept interest rates high at 6.5%, although there have been signals, as well as estimates from monetary policy watchers, that the central bank may lower it by the third quarter of the year. – Rappler.com

author

Ralf Rivas

A sociologist by heart, a journalist by profession. Ralf is Rappler's business reporter, covering macroeconomy, government finance, companies, and agriculture.
