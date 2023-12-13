Entertainment
Entertainment
Asia Artist Awards

From collaborations to special stages, here are the confirmed performances for AAA 2023

Rappler.com

From collaborations to special stages, here are the confirmed performances for AAA 2023
Which of these performances are you most excited to see? 

MANILA, Philippines – Attendees going to the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2023 are in for a treat as they’ll get to watch several star-studded performances, ranging from special stages to never-before-seen collaborations. 

Dubbed as Asia’s Oscars and Grammy Awards, the AAA fetes Asian artists who’ve done outstanding work in television, film, and music in the region. Over 50 acts — ranging from veteran South Korean actors and actresses, powerhouse K-pop groups, celebrities from Japan and China, and stars from the Philippines — are confirmed to grace the event. 

The awarding ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 14 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. 

As this is the first time for the Philippines to host the prestigious awarding ceremony, fans have been eagerly anticipating the event since it was first announced. 

And they have more reasons to get excited as StarNews Korea announced the lineup of confirmed performers. Here are the stages that you should watch out for: 

SEVENTEEN’s BSS feat. Lee Youngji 

SEVENTEEN’s BSS (BooSeokSoon) – the sub-unit consisting of members Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi – will be performing their hit song “Fighting” with rapper Lee Youngji. 

The trio is also confirmed to perform two more songs, one of which is “7PM,” another track from their first single album Second Wind. 

Kang Daniel

Aside from being one of the MCs of the show, singer-songwriter Kang Daniel will also take the stage for his own solo performance. 

SB19 with &TEAM

P-pop powerhouse and “GENTO” hitmakers SB19 will collaborate with HYBE Japan’s global group &TEAM. 

DinDin and Yoo Seon-ho

Rapper DinDin and actor Yoo Seon-ho, who appeared together in the variety program 1 Night 2 Days, will team up for a cute performance. 

DinDin

As for his solo performance, DinDin will serenade the attendees with “I’m Not Myself When I’m Around With You.” 

Kim Jae-joong

Singer Kim Jae-joong will be marking his 20th debut anniversary in the industry with a special performance. 

Lee Youngji, Ash Island, Paul Blanco

Rappers Lee Youngji, Ash Island, and Paul Blanco are joining forces for a collaborative stage. 

Ash Island

Aside from his performance with fellow rappers, Ash Island will also take the stage on his own to showcase his track “Melody.”

Stray Kids

For their third visit in the Philippines this 2023, the K-pop powerhouse will debut their latest releases, including their hit track “LALALALA.” 

The Boyz

Although only nine members will be present, The Boyz is ready to wow the audience with the performance of their latest title track “Watch It.” Members Haknyeon and Sunwoo won’t be able to attend the ceremony due to health issues.

Dreamcatcher

Girl group Dreamcatcher is treating fans to a performance of their song “Shatter.” 

BOYNEXTDOOR

Rookie group BOYNEXTDOOR performs for the first time in the Philippines with their song “But Sometimes.” 

Co-hosting the AAA 2023 are the Asia Artist Awards Organizing Committee, TONZ Entertainment, StarNews Korea, and local organizer PULP Live World. – Rappler.com

