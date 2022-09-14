The ABS-CBN Ball 2022 is postponed 

MANILA, Philippines – It appears that the much-awaited comeback of the ABS-CBN Ball will just have to wait a bit longer – ABS-CBN postponed the event scheduled for October 2.

In a statement released Wednesday, September 14, ABS-CBN said that the postponement was due to “current circumstances,” though they did not specify what those circumstances were.

“We remain grateful to our Kapamilya stars, industry partners, and friends for their unwavering support,” they said.

Actress Barbie Imperial also posted a statement on the postponement in her Instagram stories. Apparently sent to those who were invited, the statement implied that the ball will be held “at a more opportune time,” though no new date had been announced.

The October 2 event would have been the ABS-CBN Ball’s first edition in two years. The last ABS-CBN Ball was held in September 2019 – before the COVID-19 pandemic and the rejection of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

Previously known as the Star Magic Ball, the ABS-CBN Ball has been held since 2007, and was once one of the most anticipated events in the showbiz calendar. – Rappler.com